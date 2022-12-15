BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $635.28 million and approximately $18.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00024759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005342 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004579 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000782 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000068 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $17,120,424.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

