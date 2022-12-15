Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.19

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.19 and traded as low as $29.00. Blackhawk Bancorp shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 1,176 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards.

