BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE MVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (MVT)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.