BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,257. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $16.50.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the second quarter valued at $82,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

