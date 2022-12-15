BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,176 shares during the period. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

