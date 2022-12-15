BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 146.4% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.47 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
