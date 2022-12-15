BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 395,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.80. 270,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,413. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $739.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 37.97 and a current ratio of 37.97.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

