Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
BSL opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
