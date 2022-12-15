Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Up 22.2%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) shares were up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Blackstone Minerals Trading Up 22.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.

About Blackstone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

