Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Trading Up 22.2%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) shares were up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 31,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Blackstone Minerals Trading Up 22.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14.
About Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.
