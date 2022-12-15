Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.93.

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.61 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $67.45. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $1,715,371.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,073 shares of company stock worth $22,925,340 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

