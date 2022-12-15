BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $709.08 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion and approximately $709.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $260.88 or 0.01496459 BTC on exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,586 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,967,729.49237403 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 265.45381003 USD and is down -3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1154 active market(s) with $971,743,285.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.