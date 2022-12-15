BNB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $709.08 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. BNB has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion and approximately $709.08 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $260.88 or 0.01496459 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,586 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
