BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $120.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s previous close.

BOKF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.17.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.30. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. BOK Financial’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total value of $218,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock worth $3,676,986. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,711,000 after purchasing an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,679,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

