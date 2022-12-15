Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 320 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 305 to SEK 385 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.25. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

See Also

