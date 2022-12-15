Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,900 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Borqs Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

BRQS opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Borqs Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377,286 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Borqs Technologies worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. The company offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions.

