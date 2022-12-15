Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDFGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Borregaard ASA from 150.00 to 140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Borregaard ASA stock opened at $15.75 on Thursday. Borregaard ASA has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

