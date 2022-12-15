BOX (NYSE:BOX) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley raised BOX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.22.

BOX Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BOX opened at $31.69 on Monday. BOX has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -288.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at BOX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $344,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $344,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,342,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,538,331.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 199,729 shares of company stock worth $5,682,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 118.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

