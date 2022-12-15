Braintrust (BTRST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $638,251.50

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00005362 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $74.87 million and approximately $638,251.50 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars.

