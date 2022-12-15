BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.57

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and traded as low as $4.88. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 96,463 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $317.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 416,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 98.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 81.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

