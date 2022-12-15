Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.69–$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $352.00 million-$353.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.30 million. Braze also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.19)-(0.18) EPS.

Braze Stock Performance

BRZE opened at $28.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. Braze has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.21.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 63,062 shares valued at $2,067,882. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Braze by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

