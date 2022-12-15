Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Update

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Broad Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.09. 353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,535. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $9,298,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,945,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.