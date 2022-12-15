Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.78. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 15.08% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.