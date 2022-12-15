Brokerages Set Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target at $119.92

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several research firms have commented on GECFF. AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gecina Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Gecina Société anonyme stock opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $148.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

