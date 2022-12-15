Brokerages Set Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Target Price at $16.95

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRPTF. Societe Generale lowered Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Getlink from €18.40 ($19.37) to €17.70 ($18.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. Getlink has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

