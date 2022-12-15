Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) PT at $85.25

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $92.53 on Thursday. Novartis has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $501,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.