Brokerages Set Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Price Target at C$30.57

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

TPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity at Topaz Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$45,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$526,700. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

TSE TPZ opened at C$21.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 8.06. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$16.31 and a 52 week high of C$24.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.72%.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Recommended Stories

