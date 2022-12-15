Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 22,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,183. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

