Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.87. 2,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.90. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $229.60.

