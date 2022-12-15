Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Bunge worth $60,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bunge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,386,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,160,000 after acquiring an additional 81,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,352,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,718,000 after acquiring an additional 463,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

BG stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $95.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,784. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $95.74. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

