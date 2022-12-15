Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.09 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 63,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 840,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.71.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Further Reading

