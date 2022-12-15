Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Update

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 8,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

