Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in November

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the November 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabix Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.00. Cannabix Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
