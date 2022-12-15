CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the November 15th total of 4,918,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.5 days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Company Profile
