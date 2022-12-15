Cardano Trading Down 4.5% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.39 billion and approximately $220.01 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,274.49 or 0.07304965 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00076113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00022836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,481,197,414 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.