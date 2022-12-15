Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,883 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $77,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 108.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,207,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,151,000 after buying an additional 6,881,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,153,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE CP opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.66. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

