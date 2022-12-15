Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,468 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $28,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in CVS Health by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.27. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

