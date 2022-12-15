Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

