Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $538.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $503.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

