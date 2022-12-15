Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

