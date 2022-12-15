Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health Stock Performance
Shares of CAH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,910. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.10. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.