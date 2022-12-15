CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTBC. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group raised their price target on CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

NASDAQ:MTBC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. 28,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

