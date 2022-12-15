Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.90. 257,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,623,506. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

