Carret Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $120.63. 7,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $119.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.