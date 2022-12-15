Carret Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.12.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 130,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

