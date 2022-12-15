Carret Asset Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,061. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

