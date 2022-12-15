Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

