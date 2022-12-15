Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Carret Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,275 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,913 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, with a total value of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,240 shares of company stock valued at $929,818 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $87.40. 13,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.51. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

