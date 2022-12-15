Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 149.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $662,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.72. 154,336 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

