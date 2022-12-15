Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) CEO Paulo A. Pena Acquires 17,000 Shares

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) CEO Paulo A. Pena purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $24,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.29 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on TAST. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
