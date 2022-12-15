Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) CEO Paulo A. Pena Acquires 17,000 Shares

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) CEO Paulo A. Pena purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $24,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,881.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.21. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.29 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 308,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 88,014 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 126.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TAST. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

