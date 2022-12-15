Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.4 %

CAT stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $239.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.82.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.67.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

