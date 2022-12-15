CEEK VR (CEEK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.77 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.98 million and $16.77 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0931 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00013696 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00035371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005636 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00020197 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00236553 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09498273 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $20,204,608.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

