CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Tops $74.37 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $74.37 million and $17.78 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0923 or 0.00000530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00013789 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020218 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00236491 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09298245 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $16,293,936.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.