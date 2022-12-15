Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $84.43 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. Celer Network has a market cap of $84.43 million and $3.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

