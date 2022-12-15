Celo Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.24 million and $691,301.53 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,563,152 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

